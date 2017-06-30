Barker names staff appointments
"We're excited about the appointments of both Kermas Eaton and Randy Pope, both have ties to this community and both will serve the citizens well," said Barker. "I thought it was very humbling that Mayor Barker looked within, and I think that's a testament that he's an employee's mayor," said Ann Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|r u a Christian? do u know the truth? (Feb '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun '17
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun '17
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC