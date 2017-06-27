WPHS Jrotc attend Cadet Leadership Challenge

West Point High School JROTC Cadets attended JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge this summer from June 18 - 23 at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. Jimmy Bateman, Jamya Heard, Faith Hogan, Cameron Johnson, Anyiah Lenoir, Derica McFarland, Amaya Smith, Lanesha Temple, Taylor Tucker and Christian Wilson attended the camp.

