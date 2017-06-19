Woman found deceased in hotel room in...

Woman found deceased in hotel room in Moss Point, cause of death unknown

Moss Point police are investigating the death of a woman who was found deceased in a local hotel room, according to Police Chief Calvin Hutchins. On Monday, police responded to the Days Inn Hotel around 4:47 p.m. to perform a welfare check on Christine Mantooth, 47, of Hattiesburg.

