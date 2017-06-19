Where is Waldo? Pine Belt woman seeks...

Where is Waldo? Pine Belt woman seeks ironically named peacock

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Waldo and Thelma, two white peacocks, went missing Sunday after someone opened their cages thinking chickens were inside. Thelma was captured quickly, but Waldo is still on the run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) Wed 1way 3
r u a Christian? do u know the truth? (Feb '16) Wed 1way 3
Micheal Arnold champ. Jun 5 Big Thick 1
News KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07) Jun 3 Blkpride 229
Lost at sea Jun 1 Bosslady 1
News 6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09) Apr '17 Patriciawh1985atg... 10
News Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09) Apr '17 colt 7
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Forrest County was issued at June 22 at 10:20PM CDT

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC