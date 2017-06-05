Wesley targets obesity link to cancer
One Pine Belt hospital is battling breast cancer by fighting obesity. Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg has gained accreditation in bariatric surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC