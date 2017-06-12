Vigil held at Spectrum Center for Orl...

Vigil held at Spectrum Center for Orlando victims

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

There was standing-room only at the Spectrum Center in Hattiesburg Monday in a strong showing of solidarity for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. Those in attendance gathered to honor the 49 people killed in one of the worst mass shootings in American History.

