VIDEO: Anchors lose it after cobbler causes on-air belch

Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning. Williamson and co-anchor Lyndsay Tapases were coming back from commercial break when he started to talk and an untimely burp escaped his mouth.

