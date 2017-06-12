USM to reorganize colleges and school...

USM to reorganize colleges and schools, president says

President Rodney Bennett has the final draft of a plan to reorganize colleges and schools at the University of Southern Mississippi, the university's Communications Office has confirmed. This comes after a request for proposals was put out last fall, resulting in 44 submissions and involving more than 100 faculty participants, according to Steven Moser, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.

