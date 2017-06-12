USM to reorganize colleges and schools, president says
President Rodney Bennett has the final draft of a plan to reorganize colleges and schools at the University of Southern Mississippi, the university's Communications Office has confirmed. This comes after a request for proposals was put out last fall, resulting in 44 submissions and involving more than 100 faculty participants, according to Steven Moser, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC