USM School of Social Work Featured in...

USM School of Social Work Featured in Video Highlighting Collaboration with City of Hattiesburg

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently released a video recognizing the City of Hattiesburg and The University of Southern Mississippi School of Social Work for the strides they have made to provide outreach and enrollment assistance to South Mississippi families since 2014. CMS selected the Kids Health Access Collaborative from other Connecting Kids to Coverage National Campaign grantees across the country for their innovation in providing outreach and enrollment services within the community.

