USM President named chair of Conference USA Board of Directors
President Rodney D. Bennett will serve a two-year term as chair, and was elected by his peers from among the league's university presidents at the June board meeting. The chair provides leadership for the Board of Directors as they set policy to further advance the strategic objectives, innovative practices and new initiatives of the conference membership.
