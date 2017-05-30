"Theater Thursdays" shows free movies...

"Theater Thursdays" shows free movies every week. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

Tickets are on sale at the Hattiesburg Public Library. Every Thursday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. the library will play current moves for free.

