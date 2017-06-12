The dance company will be performing ...

The dance company will be performing for the fourth time with Festival South. Source: Festival South

Hub Dance Collective is the Gulf South's premier contemporary dance company. Joining Festival South for the fourth time, HDC has performed recently in New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Birmingham, as well as its annual season performances in its hometown of Hattiesburg, MS.

