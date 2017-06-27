The AIDS Services Coalition will have...

The AIDS Services Coalition will have free HIV testing in Hattiesburg Tuesday. Source: WDAM

HIV is a virus spread through certain body fluids that attacks the body's immune system, specifically the CD4 cells, often called T cells. Over time, HIV can destroy so many of these cells that the body can't fight off infections and disease.

