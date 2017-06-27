Summer time increases needs for Edwards Street food pantry
With the summer months upon us, kids are out of school and more and more people are finding themselves in need of food pantry services. "It is tougher on the feeding agencies during the summer," said Edwards Street Fellowship Food Pantry Executive Director Ann McCullen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|r u a Christian? do u know the truth? (Feb '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC