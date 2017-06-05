Southern Eye center opens new clinic ...

Southern Eye center opens new clinic in Laurel. Photo credit Southern Eye Center

Southern Eye Center opened a clinic in Laurel to serve Jones County and the surrounding areas. The new clinic is located at 1923 West 10th Street.

