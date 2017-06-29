Sound Off for June 29: Please donate ...

Sound Off for June 29: Please donate blood when you can

Donald J. Trump has been President of The United States of America for over five months, yet the Biloxi VA still has a plaque on the wall stating Obama is still president. Here comes the rain again and what does it bring? Why swarms of mosquitoes that breed in the ditches where our roads used to be, of course.

