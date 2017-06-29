Sound Off for June 29: Please donate blood when you can
Donald J. Trump has been President of The United States of America for over five months, yet the Biloxi VA still has a plaque on the wall stating Obama is still president. Here comes the rain again and what does it bring? Why swarms of mosquitoes that breed in the ditches where our roads used to be, of course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|r u a Christian? do u know the truth? (Feb '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC