Sertoma club gives 10k for new canine
The club gave the police department a check for $10,000 to cover the cost of the newest member of the force. "As far as the Sertoma Club goes our objective is to give back to the community and it means a great deal to us to be able to provide a new canine for the Laurel Police Department," The clubs president Chris Ishee said.
