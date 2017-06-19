Report: Fidget spinners are potential choking hazard
World Against Toys Causing Harm announced in its summer safety report that fidget spinners are a potential choking hazard. "Just because something's popular and every kid wants it, doesn't mean that it's one hundred percent safe," said David Booth from The Ultimate Party Store in Hattiesburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|r u a Christian? do u know the truth? (Feb '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC