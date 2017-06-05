PSC upholds order requiring Arnold Line Water Association to change rules
The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to uphold an order requiring the Arnold Line Water Association to change portions of its rules and regulations to bring them into compliance with commission rules. The public service commissioners' decision comes after a formal public hearing in January in front of a hearing examiner, where representatives from Arnold Line Water Association argued the PSC does not have jurisdiction over rural water associations.
