PSC upholds order requiring Arnold Li...

PSC upholds order requiring Arnold Line Water Association to change rules

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to uphold an order requiring the Arnold Line Water Association to change portions of its rules and regulations to bring them into compliance with commission rules. The public service commissioners' decision comes after a formal public hearing in January in front of a hearing examiner, where representatives from Arnold Line Water Association argued the PSC does not have jurisdiction over rural water associations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Micheal Arnold champ. Mon Big Thick 1
News KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07) Jun 3 Blkpride 229
Lost at sea Jun 1 Bosslady 1
News 6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09) Apr '17 Patriciawh1985atg... 10
News Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09) Apr '17 colt 7
News Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m... Apr '17 Sharing A Weed 7
the USA will be destroyed Apr '17 truth hurts 1
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC