Poor road conditions costing Hattiesburg drivers thousands. Source: WDAM

Poor road conditions, congestion and a lack of some safety features along roads and bridges are costing Hattiesburg divers thousands of dollars a year, according to a new report. The new report by TRIP, a national nonprofit transportation research group based in Washington, DC., found the average driver in the greater Hattiesburg area spends an additional $1,300 annually to pay for car repairs, wasted time and gas because of congestion-related delays and traffic crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.