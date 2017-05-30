Poor road conditions costing Hattiesburg drivers thousands. Source: WDAM
Poor road conditions, congestion and a lack of some safety features along roads and bridges are costing Hattiesburg divers thousands of dollars a year, according to a new report. The new report by TRIP, a national nonprofit transportation research group based in Washington, DC., found the average driver in the greater Hattiesburg area spends an additional $1,300 annually to pay for car repairs, wasted time and gas because of congestion-related delays and traffic crashes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost at sea
|Thu
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
|Wake up our food & water is being poisoned, cli...
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|I hate rednecks
|228
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC