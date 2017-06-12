PHOTOS: Southern Miss hosts NCAA Regional Tournament
To cap off an unforgettable year for William Carey baseball, junior infielder Tyler James was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 2017 MLB Draft. It took 25 rounds and 750 picks, but James' childhood dream was finally realized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC