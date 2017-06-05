Photo credit: USM

Approximately 280 young women from across the state will make The University of Southern Mississippi's Hattiesburg campus their temporary home June 4-9, as they learn the formula for representative democracy here as delegates to the 69thsession of the American Legion Auxiliary Magnolia Girls State. Girls State is a weeklong program that provides select rising high school seniors hands-on learning opportunities about the inner workings of federal, state and local government through simulated political campaigns, legislative and judicial processes in the fictitious state of "Magnolia."

