Petal Police Chief: Officer involved in shooting on paid administrative leave
Petal Police Chief Leonard Fuller said Saturday the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. The officer is not being identified at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
|Wake up our food & water is being poisoned, cli...
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC