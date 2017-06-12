Mississippi Home of Your Own Homebuye...

Mississippi Home of Your Own Homebuyer Workshop Set for June 24 in Hattiesburg

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

June is National Homeownership Month, and the Mississippi Home of Your Own will sponsor a free, one-day homebuyer education workshop Saturday, June 24, for any residents in Forrest and surrounding counties interested in buying a home. The workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at BancorpSouth at 100 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Micheal Arnold champ. Jun 5 Big Thick 1
News KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07) Jun 3 Blkpride 229
Lost at sea Jun 1 Bosslady 1
News 6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09) Apr '17 Patriciawh1985atg... 10
News Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09) Apr '17 colt 7
News Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m... Apr '17 Sharing A Weed 7
the USA will be destroyed Apr '17 truth hurts 1
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC