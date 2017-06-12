McNair Honored by Usm Aop Chapter
Delores McNair, administrative assistant/information specialist in the office of the Dean of Students at The University of Southern Mississippi, was recently named Educational Office Professional of the Year by the USM chapter of the Association of the Office Professionals . McNair received the honor at the USM AOP's annual membership recognition luncheon June 13. A Hattiesburg native, McNair joined the USM staff in 1998.
