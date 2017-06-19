Marion County woman arrested for string of armed robberies at Hattiesburg hotels
Hattiesburg Police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Keisha Naketta Patterson, 29, of Marion County in Gulport Saturday night. Patterson is charged with three counts of armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC