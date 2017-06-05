JROTC students perform a heart ultra ...

JROTC students perform a heart ultra sound. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Jackson public schools JROTC has been in Hattiesburg for the past week to learn about careers in the medical field. Thursday the cadets went to William Carey where they talked with professionals and got to perform a heart ultra sound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Micheal Arnold champ. Jun 5 Big Thick 1
News KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07) Jun 3 Blkpride 229
Lost at sea Jun 1 Bosslady 1
News 6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09) Apr '17 Patriciawh1985atg... 10
News Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09) Apr '17 colt 7
News Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m... Apr '17 Sharing A Weed 7
the USA will be destroyed Apr '17 truth hurts 1
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC