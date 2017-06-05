JROTC students perform a heart ultra sound. Source: Jac Bedrossian.
Jackson public schools JROTC has been in Hattiesburg for the past week to learn about careers in the medical field. Thursday the cadets went to William Carey where they talked with professionals and got to perform a heart ultra sound.
