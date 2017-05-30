Human trafficking awareness group hosts speaker training for volunteers
A group that sponsors billboards to increase awareness of human trafficking in South Mississippi is also training volunteers to speak to people one-on-one about the subject. "Everybody needs to be empowered to know about human trafficking, how to spot it, what is the cause, what is the root and what to do about it," said Susie Harvill, executive director of Advocates for Freedom.
