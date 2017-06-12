HPD is searching for this suspect inv...

HPD is searching for this suspect involved in a Family Dollar armed robbery. Source: HPD

18 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Third armed robbery: Around 7 p.m. police responded to a call of an armed robbery at 215 Broadway Drive, Family Dollar Store, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

