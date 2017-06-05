HPD investigating armed robbery at co...

HPD investigating armed robbery at convenience store

Yesterday

Hattiesburg police are investigating a Saturday night armed robbery at a Hub City convenience store. The crime happened at 1801 Hardy Street, the Minit Mart around 10:30 p.m. according to Hattiesburg police PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

