HPD investigating armed robbery at convenience store
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Saturday night armed robbery at a Hub City convenience store. The crime happened at 1801 Hardy Street, the Minit Mart around 10:30 p.m. according to Hattiesburg police PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.
