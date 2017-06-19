HPD addresses public on recent armed robberies
Armed robberies in the Hub City are one thing that Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in solving, as well as being vigilant. HPD Public Information Officer LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said business owners should have a plan that they go over with their staff in the event of a robbery.
