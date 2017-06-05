Hattiesburg sends voter cards to those outside of city limits

The City of Hattiesburg sent postcards encouraging residents outside of the city limits to vote in Tuesday's municipal election, according to Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks. Wilks said her office urges everyone who knows they live within the Hattiesburg city limits to vote on Tuesday, June 6, and said she is working to correct the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.