Hattiesburg sends voter cards to those outside of city limits
The City of Hattiesburg sent postcards encouraging residents outside of the city limits to vote in Tuesday's municipal election, according to Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks. Wilks said her office urges everyone who knows they live within the Hattiesburg city limits to vote on Tuesday, June 6, and said she is working to correct the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
|Wake up our food & water is being poisoned, cli...
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC