Hattiesburg mayor, council inauguration scheduled
On Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m., the inauguration of Mayor Toby Barker and the Hattiesburg City Council will be held at the historic Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg. Dr. Eddie Holloway, Dean of Students at The University of Southern Mississippi and former Ward 2 Councilman, will serve as the master of ceremonies, and Dr. Joe Paul, Vice President Emeritus for Student Affairs at The University of Southern Mississippi, will deliver the welcome address.
