Hattiesburg mayor, council inaugurate...

Hattiesburg mayor, council inaugurated at Saenger Theater

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Dr. Eddie Holloway, Dean of Students at The University of Southern Mississippi and former Ward 2 Councilman, will serve as the master of ceremonies, and Dr. Joe Paul, Vice President Emeritus for Student Affairs at The University of Southern Mississippi, will deliver the welcome address. The Ekklesia Band and the West Point Baptist Church Choir will perform musical selections, and prayers will be offered by Robert Johnson, founder and pastor of the Real Life Church; Michael Dixon, pastor of the Ekklesia Church; and Todd Watson, lead pastor of Main Street United Methodist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) Jun 21 1way 3
r u a Christian? do u know the truth? (Feb '16) Jun 21 1way 3
Micheal Arnold champ. Jun 5 Big Thick 1
News KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07) Jun 3 Blkpride 229
Lost at sea Jun 1 Bosslady 1
News 6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09) Apr '17 Patriciawh1985atg... 10
News Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09) Apr '17 colt 7
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC