Hattiesburg mayor, council inaugurated at Saenger Theater
Dr. Eddie Holloway, Dean of Students at The University of Southern Mississippi and former Ward 2 Councilman, will serve as the master of ceremonies, and Dr. Joe Paul, Vice President Emeritus for Student Affairs at The University of Southern Mississippi, will deliver the welcome address. The Ekklesia Band and the West Point Baptist Church Choir will perform musical selections, and prayers will be offered by Robert Johnson, founder and pastor of the Real Life Church; Michael Dixon, pastor of the Ekklesia Church; and Todd Watson, lead pastor of Main Street United Methodist Church.
