Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with child exploitation

Matthew Gospodinovich, 34, was arrested at his home Thursday by investigators with the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit, who were assisted by Hattiesburg Police Department. Subsequent to a search warrant, he was arrested for one count of child exploitation and booked in the Forrest County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond, prior to his initial appearance before Judge Wes Curry.

