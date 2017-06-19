Hattiesburg man arrested, charged wit...

Hattiesburg man arrested, charged with child exploitation

Friday Jun 23 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Matthew Gospodinovich, 34, was arrested at his home Thursday by investigators with the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit, who were assisted by Hattiesburg Police Department. Subsequent to a search warrant, he was arrested for one count of child exploitation and booked in the Forrest County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond, prior to his initial appearance before Judge Wes Curry.

