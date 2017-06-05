Hattiesburg Craft Beer Fest moving ou...

Hattiesburg Craft Beer Fest moving outdoors to Town Square Park

The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival is moving a short distance from the downtown Train Depot to Town Square Park for its fifth annual event. More than 30 brewers and 1,000 people are expected to attend.

