Forrest County EMA prepares Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan

14 hrs ago

Forrest Count Emergency Management officials are working with county supervisors and Hattiesburg City Council members to put a five-year Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan in place. Glen Moore, Forrest County Emergency Management director, presented the 2017 updates to council members Monday.

