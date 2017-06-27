Federico named Louisiana Monroe head coach
After finalizing negotiations Monday night the University of Louisiana Monroe announced today that Federico will be named the school's twelfth head baseball coach. Federico, who is a native of Slidell, coached pitchers and catchers for nine years at USM.
