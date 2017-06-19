Corie Kinabrew. Source: Forrest Count...

Corie Kinabrew. Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office.

A Petal man is behind bars after deputies say they found innaproriate photos of a child on his cell phone. Corie Kinabrew, 21, of Petal was arrested Saturday night after the Forrest County Sheriff's Office received a complaint he may be in possession of the photos, according to Investigator Nick Calico.

