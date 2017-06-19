Convicted Hub City killer denied appeal

That conviction was overturned in August 2015 when The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the court failed to suppress Collins' statement to police after he invoked his right to counsel. They also ruled further error was made by allowing Hattiesburg Police Detective Casey Sims to testify as a lay witness regarding cell phone location technology, when such opinion requires the witness be qualified as an expert.

