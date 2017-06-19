Concert lineup announced for Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series
Artists will be performing outdoor concerts at Chain Park on Fridays at 7 p.m. from July 7 to Sept. 8. The family-friendly events are free to the public and will feature talented musical artists while also celebrating Mississippi's bicentennial, according to a press release from the University of Southern Mississippi.
