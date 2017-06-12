City says 17 properties a menace to the community
Hattiesburg Code Enforcement is moving forward with over a dozen properties the city deemed "unsafe" and "unhealthy" for the community. In a public hearing on June 5th, the 17 properties were deemed a menace to the community, with City Council giving Code Enforcement the ability to continue the process of cleaning up or clearing the properties in violation.
