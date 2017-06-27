City Hall hosts sendoff for Mayor DuPree
DuPree has been mayor for the past 16 years, and former city clerk Eddie Myers presented him with a proclamation from the city declaring this day to be Mayor Johnny DuPree day. The mayor told those in attendance that he loved them and thanked them for their years of service and support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|r u a Christian? do u know the truth? (Feb '16)
|Jun 21
|1way
|3
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC