Boil water notice for some Hattiesburg residents
Due to emergency valve repair in Lake Serene, customers living from the Lake Serene Clubhouse to US Highway 98, Bay Drive, Sandy Hook, Crest Road, Snug Harbor, Dogwood Lane, Marine Circle, Woodlands Subdivision, Kendallbrook Subdivision and Serene Meadows are under a boil water notice. The notice will be in effect until all samples are approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC