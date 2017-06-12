A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the temporary Hub City transit facility Thursday. Source: WDAM
Thursday was "try transit day" across the nation, and city officials gathered at Hattiesburg's new temporary mass transit facility for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The city has leased the temporary facility for one year, and hopes to be back in it's newly refinished facility after that time.
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Micheal Arnold champ.
|Jun 5
|Big Thick
|1
|KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Blkpride
|229
|Lost at sea
|Jun 1
|Bosslady
|1
|6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Patriciawh1985atg...
|10
|Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|colt
|7
|Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m...
|Apr '17
|Sharing A Weed
|7
|the USA will be destroyed
|Apr '17
|truth hurts
|1
