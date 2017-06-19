A new program will help Mississippi administrators. Source: WDAM
The Program of Research and Evaluation of Public Schools located on the Hattiesburg campus of William Carey University announced the addition of CEO Mississippi to their program. CEO Mississippi will be accepting applications from Mississippi K-12 administrators for participation in an innovative principal academy which will take place during the 2017-2018 school year.
