A death investigation is underway in ...

A death investigation is underway in Laurel. Source: RNN

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

LPD issued a statement saying that they are awaiting results from Sinclair's autopsy in reference to the forensic evidence in the case. LPD is also communicating with the Jones County District Attorney and his staff to make sure proper course of action is taken in the case, according to Captain Tommy Cox with LPD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Micheal Arnold champ. 19 hr Big Thick 1
News KKK to rally in Poplarville (Apr '07) Sat Blkpride 229
Lost at sea Jun 1 Bosslady 1
News 6 charged in Lumberton drive-by shooting (Apr '09) Apr '17 Patriciawh1985atg... 10
News Homicide on White Chapel (Feb '09) Apr '17 colt 7
News Tupelo pastor shares journey through recovery m... Apr '17 Sharing A Weed 7
the USA will be destroyed Apr '17 truth hurts 1
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC