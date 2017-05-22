Vietnam Traveling Wall stops at Shelb...

Vietnam Traveling Wall stops at Shelby museum on way to Jackson's Trail of Honor

Wednesday May 17 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A mobile tribute to fallen soldiers in the Vietnam War made a stop over in Hattiesburg Wednesday on its way to an annual event in Jackson that salutes America's armed forces. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall was escorted to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby by dozens of motorcyclists from various veteran organizations and clubs.

