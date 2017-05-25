Salvation Army Hattiesburg offering financial assistance to survivors of January tornado
The early morning tornado on January 21 left devastation in its wake across many areas of Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt. The Salvation Army was not spared from the storm as windows were shattered, winds ripped roofing off every one of its buildings, and water was left standing in many of those same buildings.
