Rainfall causes Lamar Co. dam to leak, officials monitoring situation

Rainfall in south Lamar County has caused a leak in a dam of a lake along Gum Pond Road, causing the potential for a breach. The private lake is roughly 8 acres and located in the 2000 block of Gum Pond Road, just south of Lumberton.

